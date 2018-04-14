Games disappointment for Downs athletes

Allora's Matthew Denny finished fourth in last night's Commonwealth Games men's discus final at Carrara Stadium.

Allora's Matthew Denny finished fourth in last night's Commonwealth Games men's discus final at Carrara Stadium.

ALLORA'S Matthew Denny was unsuccessful in his bid for a slice of Australian sport history in last night's Commonwealth Games men's discus final.

Twenty-one-year-old Denny was striving to be the first Australian man since 1938 to medal in both the hammer and discus events.

Denny followed his hammer bronze medal win on Sunday with a fourth placing in the discus at Carrara Stadium.

Denny threw below his Thursday qualifying mark of 64.67 metres with a best effort of 62.53m in his six final throws.

The gold medal was won by Jamaica's Fredrick Dacres with a games record mark of 68.20m.

Denny was the leading Australian finisher in the final with 22-year-old Mitchell Cooper throwing 60.40m and retiring 2010 Delhi Games gold medalist Ben Harradine finishing with a best effort of 59.92m.

Last night's men's 10,000-metre final ended on a down note for Toowoomba's Patrick Tiernan who finished in 10th position with a time of 28:41.16 before needing assistance from the track and later being disqualified for a lane infraction.

Toowoomba's Patrick Tiernan had his Commonwealth Games bid end in disappointment at Carrara Stadium last night.

Athletics Australia reported the third-ranked Australian 10,000m runner was dismayed post-race.

"It would've been nice to come out here and run well,” Tiernan told AA.

"If I'd been up there I could've had a run at the Aussie record, which is something I think I can do.

"It's not a par effort for a home Games, in an event where I know I can run with those top guys up until at least the last lap.

"I've got a lot of things to go home and work on, Tokyo's only two years away, that's a lot of time, and I know I can do it.

"I've just got to figure out what the problem is.”

The Australian women's sevens' squad was successful in its two pool matches last night with 34-5 and 29-12 wins over Wales and England respectively.

Pool matches continue today when the Aussies face Jamaica and Fiji at 1.11 and 5.21pm ahead of tomorrow's finals.