GAME: Travel the world without leaving home

Could you find out where you are, just by using Google Street View? Contributed

LIFE is busy enought without distractions but who can resist those internet games that keep popping up.

A friend recently posted about one for those who like to do a bit of armchair travelling.

It's called GeoGuessr - Let's explore the world

As one person stated "Wow, travel I can afford."

The idea is the game drops you somewhere in the world and by using Google Street View you have to guess where you are.

Despite my full-time job, studies, growing family and house to run, I thought, "Meh, why not. I've got time."

So I clicked on the link which took me into the game where I could choose to be a single player or take the challenge mode.

As I was only at the stage of "dipping my toe in" I decided to take the single player option.

Next thing I found myself on the bend of a lonely looking paved two lane road with a car in front of me, a tree covered mountain to my right and some kind of shed with stairs leading from it to the road on my left.

Now, I like to think as a journalist I have very strong powers of deduction and research and I noted the car in front was driving on the right hand side of the road.

Well, that narrows it down somewhat, but not much.

I wasn't in Australia, England or some Asian countries.

The number plate was blocked out so that was no help. Not that I am up on what number plates in other countries look like.

I decided to follow the car down the road to see if I could glimpse any signs to perhaps give away the language.

I came across some more buildings, one with a big Pepsi sign on it. As I looked across to my left I saw a valley and many little houses/sheds dotted over the landscape.

I was guessing the area seemed somewhat third world. It was definitely rural.

I continued on and came to a sign that said "Curva Peligrosa".

Now I lived in Spain for a year and deduced very quickly it was Spanish and it was telling me the curve ahead was dangerous.

So I narrowed the place down to possibly being somewhere in South America at this stage.

More shops but this time with signs of Coca-Cola. Where ever this was, they love their fizzy caffeine drinks.

Moving further on down the road, there were more cars and a few trucks. The area looked like there was some building going on.

The place was definitely mountainous and by this stage I was guessing Peru. So I gave it a go.

Unfortunately I put the indicator on the map in Chile instead, but it didn't matter as it turned out I was on the road San Cristobal de las Casas, Ocosingo, in Chaipas, Guatamale.

Who knew? Obviously not me, but I did score 148 points.

I can guarantee this game could get addictive so if you dare, try it out for yourself at www.geoguessr.com