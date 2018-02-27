Game, set and match for clubhouse

Members of the Evans Head Tennis Club, with Richmond Valley councillors, MP Chris Gulaptis and students from Evans River K-12 School had a chance to have a hit on the new tennis courts.

FOR over 60 years the Evans Head Tennis Club has been serving up opportunities for the community to play a good match.

Now in 2018 with around 75 members, the club is soon to be moving from its premises by the Evans River to Stan Payne Oval.

Work has already begun and Evans Head residents can see the new courts and area, where the new clubhouse will be built, next door to the Evans Head pool.

Thanks to a grant of $101,990 as part of the State Government's Stronger Country Communities fund, the new clubhouse will be properly fit out.

"(The grant) will mean we have a clubhouse," Evans Head Tennis Club president David Kirk said.

"We will have toilets and water, obviously an essential part of the project."

Mr Kirk said the clubhouse foundations should be poured in the next two weeks with the view to the building being finished by the end of June.

Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis was on hand to announce the funding for the club.

"We know the kids will love (the new tennis courts and clubhouse) and it will be well used," he said.

Mayor Robert Mustow noted there was now four tennis courts compared to the three at the previous venue.

