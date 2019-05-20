Game on for FNC hockey

Action between Far North Coast and Metro South West in the NSW under-18 boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Action between Far North Coast and Metro South West in the NSW under-18 boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A DOMINANT Newcastle team took out the Division 1 title at the NSW under-18 boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah.

The team went through the three-day tournament undefeated and capped it off with a convincing 7-2 win over North West Sydney in the final.

Games were also played at Ballina across three divisions, with Far North Coast testing themselves against the top teams.

FNC was brave in Division 1 and faced Tamworth in a battle to avoid relegation on Sunday.

The local boys went down 1-0 and will play Division 2 next year, with Grafton moving into the top tier after its 10-1 win over Parkes in its final.

Sydney East proved too strong in the Division 3 final with a 3-0 win over Newcastle.

The chance to play in Division 1 and at home was a goal the FNC team had been aiming for under coach Darryl Hughes and manager Chris Clark.

"We've been training for two months but most of the team have been together for about five years,” Clark said.

"They've done well and worked really hard over the past few years to stay in the top division.

"We've had to claw and fight to stay at the top.

"There are a few players from Tweed and most of the guys are playing A-grade for our local teams on weekends.

"We have a good group of kids and there is some serious talent in the team.”

The FNC team comprised Luka Venables, Marshall Brown, Braiden Albertini, Tim Hughes, Jonas Clark, Sam Hemsley-Hackett, Mitchell Rose, Oscar O'Keefe, Jarrad Carney, Kaleb Makings, Jamie Brown, Kye Brown, Max Pitman, Ash Speeding, Will Murnane and Bill Bradford.

The event was the first of three major hockey tournaments scheduled for the region this year.

It follows the completion of a second water-based field at Goonellabah, which was also used for the Australian men's masters tournament last year.

The next tournament is the NSW PSSA boys championships which will be played from June 4-6 and involves 14 regional teams from across the state.

The Australian under-21 championships are set down for July 10-19, involving men's and women's state teams.

Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbeatter said the tournaments provided not only top-class hockey but boosted local businesses and the regional economy.