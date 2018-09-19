Why final GoT season is taking so long to drop

Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, in an uncanny impression of my face when I realised the final season wasn’t out until mid-2019.

Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, in an uncanny impression of my face when I realised the final season wasn’t out until mid-2019.

GAME of Thrones co-showrunner David Benioff says there's a good reason why season eight is taking longer than usual to hit our screens.

Deadline reports that Benioff told the press at yesterday's Emmy Awards that "the final season is taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we've done."

"It's quite extraordinary what the crew and the actors created," Benioff said. "The last season is far beyond what we attempted before."

"It is taking a f***ing long time - and I hope it will be worth it," he added.

MORE: Why Game of Thrones didn't deserve to win Best Drama Emmy

Last night was already a big night for Game of Thrones, which took home the Emmy for Best Drama Series for its seventh season. Peter Dinklage also inched out co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for the Best Supporting Actor trophy. However, all anyone seemed to want to talk about was what comes next for the franchise.

Peter Dinklage poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Game of Thrones at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

During an interview on the red carpet, Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed that there are still five prequel series in development at HBO.

The final season of the hit fantasy series won't return until 2019.

The show's stars have teased that season eight will have "more death" than ever before. Last month, Nathalie Emmanuel - who plays Missandei on the show - opened up about the finale, and teased a very satisfying conclusion.

"I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher," she told the Hindustan Times.

"There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense."

While the star noted that the ending will satisfy fans, she stopped short of saying that people's favourite characters will make it to the end with a smile on their face.

"There are so many characters and stories that haven't found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people," Emmanuel teased. "It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking."

The star concluded: "I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one."

This story originally appeared in Decider and is republished here with permission.