Game of halves for Northern Rivers rep team

Kel Sheather will be a key player for Northern Rivers against Central Coast tomorrow. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A NEW halves combination of Zac Beecher and Kel Sheather will be the key for the Northern Rivers representative rugby league team in the NSW Country Championships this season.

Northern Rivers will have its first hit-out against Central Coast in a rare home game at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

Five-eighth Sam Grant was instrumental in a winning side last year along with talented halfback Tahne Robinson but both have moved on this season.

"They (Beecher and Sheather) haven't played together for a few years but they've been working hard on their combination,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said.

"The boys played at schoolboy level at Woodlawn and have been back training together at Ballina in the preseason.

"I think that will be a key area; they're all good footballers in this team though.”

The team will also rely on the experience of co-captains Joe Besgrove and Kalani Hensby. who were part of the winning Under-23s team last season.

Besgrove went on to make the NSW Country side while Hensby was part of the Tweed Coast Raiders team that won the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League premiership.

Nine players are back again including lock Kyle Kennedy and winger Michael Dwane, who also made the Country side.

"Joe will really lead the way this year and he's a smart player who can control the game,” Beecher said.

"Kalani is looking fit and he looks like he's put on a bit more size this season.

"Both have been around this team for a while and I think they'll play well.

"Central Coast is a tough game first up - they've been training since November and have a handy side from what we've heard.

Casino forward Hayden Pratt comes into the starting side to fill a gap in the centres while winger Rhys Riches has shifted to fullback.

Beecher was keen to see Blake Davies from Kyogle come into the side.

"He (Davies) has been training the house down out there at Kyogle by all reports,” he said.

"We lost a few fullbacks along the way but Rhys has put his hand up to play there and we can rely on him,”

The only other casualty is Byron Bay front-rower Lachlan Kennedy, who could return in time for the second round at Armidale next weekend.

There will also be Andrew Johns (Under-16) and Laurie Daley Cup (Under-18) games tomorrow as well as a women's representative game.

The main game will kick off at 2.30pm.

NORTHERN RIVERS TEAM

Fullback Rhys Riches; wingers Liam Anderson, Michael Dwane; centres Hayden Pratt, Josh Patston; five-eighth Zac Beecher; halfback Kel Sheather; props Lochie Perren, Nick Morrissey; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Kalani Hensby, Michael Schipp; lock Kyle Kennedy.

Bench: Wade Riley, Blake Davies, Robert Shepard, Kahill Delapicca, Brock Westerman.