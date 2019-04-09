Game day guide: Everything you need to know for NRL clash

Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs (left) is tackled by Gerard Beale of the New Zealand Warriors.

Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs (left) is tackled by Gerard Beale of the New Zealand Warriors. FIONA GOODALL

A RECORD crowd is expected for the Sunshine Coast's first NRL fixture on Saturday with tickets flying out the door.

More than 10,000 punters have already swooped to get a glimpse of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors in the flesh.

Sunshine Coast Stadium venue manager Simon Ball is predicting a sell-out by Thursday.

The current record attendance is 10,680 - which is in sight.

The stadium has released a game day guide with key information to make a smooth event.

Time slots

12pm - gates open

12.40pm - Curtain raiser with the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Easts Tigers

3pm - NRL Round 5 between Rabbitohs and Warriors.

Travelling to the game?

Parking is available on the fields off Nicklin Way for $10 - EFTPOS only

Your ticket to the game will give you free access to Sunbus services to and from the match

There is a cloak room available

Chairs are prohibited however you can bring cushions and picnic blankets

Plastic water bottles are allowed into the venue however no glass, cans or stainless steel bottles can be brought in

Sportsmans Pde will be closed to traffic from 8am - 6pm between the corner of Main Drive to the Kawana Aquatic Centre.

Stay tuned for the team lists announced later today.