'Game changer' bus needs 12 months of funding: MP

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith is calling on the State Government to extend the trial period of the two Blanch's bus services between Byron and Lismore.

"Give us a full 12 months so we can carefully examine what's accessible," she said.

Ms Smith described the service as a "game changer" for those people commuting from the coast into Lismore for university and work.

"What I am really wanting is a call on the minister to give us a 12-month trial, because half of this six-month trial is during holiday season which isn't representative because university is not back for example," she said.

After reading The Northern Star's editorials on the 640X and 641X services over the weekend, Ms Smith thought she would give the Byron the Lismore service a try herself.

"I was very excited to catch the commuter express bus, I caught it from Ballina but it is the Byron to Lismore service that Blanch's are trialling at the moment and it was really great," she said.

"It was relaxing, I had a friend on the bus with me, so we chatted and I was here in half an hour."

There has already been a massive spike in the number of passengers using the service since last week, as Ms Smith recorded 12 passengers on her trip yesterday morning.

According to Ms Smith, the feedback the Ballina electoral office has received has been "really positive".

"This is a really viable option for us, in terms of public transport," she said.

"I know the university is pushing it as an option for their staff ... The Northern Star has been leading the way with this and I just think it is going to grow from strength to strength."

Ms Smith congratulated some of the major contributors for making this express service available.

"I really want to congratulate Blanch's and Social Futures for making this happen because it is a community driven project and I congratulate the transport minister for supporting it," she said.

She is encouraging the people of the Northern Rivers to "get on board literally and make this work".

"Everyone is always saying there is no public transport, well here we go here's an option and let's support it as best we can."