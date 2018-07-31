'Game changer': Brand new pools at G'bah fitness centre

Summit Sports and Fitness Centre has completely renovated its two pools.

Summit Sports and Fitness Centre has completely renovated its two pools.

THE swimming pools at Summit Sports and Fitness Centre at Goonellabah have been completely renovated and are now open to the public.

Owner Matthew George said the pools had new "everything”.

"The most exciting thing is that we have put a step entry into our hydrotherapy pool,” he said.

"We are the only hydrotherapy pool in Lismore open to the public.

"It will be an absolute game changer for our seniors and those needing rehab.”

Summit Sports and Fitness Centre has completely renovated its two pools.

Mr George said Summit had more than 200 seniors participating in the aqua and senior aqua programs.

"They continue to come, but naturally have all aged. There was a couple of participants who had to stop coming due to the access.

"They are so happy that they can continue to come now that we have installed steps and a ladder.

"A lot of seniors and others doing rehab programs need the warmer temperatures of a hydrotherapy pool. Our pool is heated to 33 degrees.”

Summit is a family-owned and operated business that has been operating at Goonellabah for 16 years.

Hydrotherapy is available between 6-9am, noon to 2pm, and 6-8pm. Cost is $5 per entry, $44 for 10 sessions, or $195 for six months.