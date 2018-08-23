Game-breakers of FNC rugby

Harvey Bell, Byron Bay

Byron Bay have limped into the finals off the back of two losses and a bye but could still cause some damage from fourth with Bell at the helm.

He will run the show from centre and has the ability to slice through the defence and also produce some clutch kicks around the field.

Tom Watson, Ballina

First finals appearance in the top grade and his combination with five-eighth Beau Clarke will be crucial for the Seahorses.

Still learning the game at fullback and he will create opportunities for players around him the more he gets his hands on the ball.

He threw an intercept pass then grabbed one back to score one of his own at the weekend, patience will be the key for the 20-year-old in this game.

Brad Lees, Lennox Head

Looked the most likely in the Lennox Head backline and threatened every time he ran the ball out wide against Ballina last weekend.

He will be even more important for the Trojans with strike centre Zac Beecher still under a fitness cloud having missed the Ballina game.

Lees is deceptively fast scoring a long range intercept try over 70m last week and hits hard in defence.

Sam Kerry, Wollongbar-Alstonville

The minor premiers beat Ballina once this season and the efforts of fullback Sam Kerry had a fair bit to do with it.

Five-eighth and NSW Country representative Ben Damen is the obvious danger man but the Pioneers are a lot more unpredictable when Kerry runs the ball.

coming up

Saturday major semi-finals at Lyle Park, Wollongbar

First grade: Wollongbar-Alstonville v Ballina

Reserve grade: Ballina v Lennox Head

President's Cup: Evans River v Yamba.

Sunday minor semi-finals at Quays Reserve, Ballina

First grade: Byron Bay v Lennox Head

Reserve grade: Byron Bay v Mullumbimby

President's Cup: Kyogle v Tenterfield