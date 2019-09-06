Former paramedic shares harrowing stories from the frontline

THE GAP: Bangalow writer Benjamin Gilmour's will be in conversation with Mick O'Regan at Bangalow Heritage House.

BANGALOW writer Benjamin Gilmour's new book The Gap is a no holds barred account of his time working as a NSW paramedic in Sydney.

He was stationed at Bondi, the closest ambulance station to Sydney's most notorious suicide spot, The Gap at Watson's Bay.

A member of the ambulance service for 24 years he tells the story of three searing hot summer months over Christmas 2007-2008 when the suicide rate in Sydney spiked.

"The crazy was really ratcheted up a few notches over that period," Mr Gilmour said.

"This is an un-sanitised memoir of those times, full of the kind of gallows humour we needed to use if we were going to do the job of being a paramedic every day.

"We were called out multiple times a week to talk people down from the ledge."

The impact this had on Ben and his work partner was profound as both men were separately going through long term relationship break ups at the time.

"It can be hard to convince someone life is worth living when you yourself are feeling depressed," he said.

The Gap contains a shocking twist towards the end, but along the way Ben gets to know two people who survived the deadly plunge at The Gap.

"I visited both survivors afterwards and each of them said as soon as they jumped they regretted the decision profoundly," he said.

"It made me wonder how many others had felt the same way once they jumped.

Aside from still working as a paramedic here on the northern rivers Ben is also an accomplished film maker.

His film Jirga was chosen as Australia's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for the 91st Academy Awards.

"I hope my book highlights the need for all of us to guard our mental health," he said.

"We have to be open about our mental health and look out for warning signs in each other."

Ben urged anyone harbouring thoughts of self harm to reach out to friends, family or medical professionals.

"Save yourself, do yourself a favour because tomorrow you will feel differently," he said.

Ben will be in in conversation with Mick O'Regan from 5.30pm on Wednesday 11 at Bangalow Heritage House for Friends of the Library

Contact Bangalow Newsagency Bookworms and Papermites for tickets on: 6687 1396