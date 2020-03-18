Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 7:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum and bub’s mission to help people ‘gripped by fear’

        premium_icon Mum and bub’s mission to help people ‘gripped by fear’

        News A NORTHERN Rivers mum and and her baby are planning to visit elderly people who are stuck at home due to the threat of COVID-19.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: All the latest local news on COVID-19

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: All the latest local news on COVID-19

        News KEEP up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you on the Northern Rivers

        SES volunteer blows .243, escapes jail time

        premium_icon SES volunteer blows .243, escapes jail time

        News Police alerted by people alarmed at 4WD swerving on Pacific Hwy

        VOTE NOW: Who is the region’s best swim school teacher?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the region’s best swim school teacher?

        News POLL: When the Northern Star asked readers to nominate the best swim teacher, we...