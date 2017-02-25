GALLERY: Police raid Nimbin shop

A man will face court today on alleged drug supply charges after a raid at a Nimbin shop

About 1.30pm, Richmond Local Area Command police executed a search warrant at a store on Cullen Street.

During the search, officers located and seized a quantity of prohibited drugs and cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the location and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug small quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug commercial quantity, supply cannabis indictable quantity and possess prohibited drug.

The man was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.