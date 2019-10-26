Menu
Blair Rohde and Karinne Sharpley at the Zombie Walk for Toowoomba Hospital Foundation, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer
GALLERY: Zombies walk the streets of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
28th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
IT WAS the afternoon of the walking dead as zombies took to Toowoomba streets to help raise funds for lifesaving equipment.

A parade of men, women, children and families took to the city's streets for the annual Zombie Walk, supporting the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation and its work funding new equipment for sick kids.

Winding their way from Queens Park to Civic Square, the walkers embraced the theme and rallied for a good cause which will go towards funding cardiac equipment to allow people to remain at home during treatment.

THF CEO Alison Kennedy said aside from raising funds, the costumes and enthusiasm of walkers was the best part of the event.

"The money this year is going to the Chrismas Appeal and specifically the cardiac unit," she said.

"Each year the numbers are rising and a lot of people live regionally and what we're trying to do is purchase equipment that will allow people to stay local.

 

 

"They will be able to stay local in their little towns and the cardiac investigation unit will be able to visit patients in their own homes."

"It's all portable and its really great technology that we're going to support to allow more people to be part of this new service."

