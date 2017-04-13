GALLERY: Spell and Gypsy reveal Festival '17 collection

Spell and the Gypsy Collective Festival '17 collection was launched to coincide with Blues Fest.

SPELL and the Gypsy Collective have launched their much-anticipated 2017 Festival collection of boho fashion to coincide with "Spell's favourite festival of the year": Bluesfest.

"It is the collection where Isabella can go wild with inspiration, pick out her favourite muses from eras gone by and ask herself, what would they be wearing if they went to a festival today?" said Elizabeth Abegg, one half of the sister-duo behind Spell.

The muse for the collection and face of the campaign, Annalise McLachlan, was shot for the Spell Festival Style blog when they discovered her four years ago wandering through Splendour in The Grass.

The image went viral after being posted on their social media channels and still inspires the brand today.

"Over the next few years Annalise has arguably become a face of the Australian festival circuit, a bonafide Spell muse and in turn the only choice for the face of Festival 17," a spokesman for Spell and the Gypsy Collective said.

"This year, the collection features the 'Lolita' print, a 70s inspired design in risqué rocker, cut-out silhouettes, channelling the rock goddesses who walked the halls of New York's Chelsea Hotel.

"The stand out piece of the collection is the Joplin Jacket - an embroidered faux suede coat with faux fur trim that will make the wearer feel Almost Famous."