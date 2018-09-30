GALLERY: Were you spotted at Bites and Beats?

The couple behind the Bites and Beats Matthew Whalley and Kat Creasey of Design Collective weren't phased by the intermediate rain on Saturday.

The couple behind the Bites and Beats Matthew Whalley and Kat Creasey of Design Collective weren't phased by the intermediate rain on Saturday. Franics Witsenhuysen

DESPITE the intermediate afternoon showers, the picturesque river-front party Bites and Beats never looked so good.

Held at the Woodburn Evans Head RSL, party-goers indulged in treats from 20 food trucks including K D's Wood Fired Pizza, Juice Power, Brazza BBQ, Fish'n'Chips and Mayan Cuisine and live local music by Manoa, Micka Scene and Monkey and the Fish from noon into the evening.

Organised by Gold Coast-based couple Matthew Whalley and Kat Creasey of the Design Collective, the free event was a hit with visitors and locals alike.

"We've been doing this together for three years now," Mr Whalley said.

"Our main focus is a family-friendly party with something for everyone.

"The main business to today will be the RSL Club.

"We had to have it here because of that view. This is where it had to be ... the nice onshore breeze, it's just such a nice place to be."

Mr Whalley said despite the mid-afternoon showers, which saw party goers move into the RSL, the couple still expected a few thousand people to attend the event over the course of its eight hours.