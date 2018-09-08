Menu
CHOPPED: Council workers removed two dying trees from the Kingscliff Lions Park on Wednesday.
Environment

GALLERY: Trees chopped in Kingscliff park revamp

Rick Koenig
by
7th Sep 2018 2:25 PM

THE removal of two dying trees from Kingscliff Lions Park was the talk of the town on Wednesday as council workers began the first stage of refurbishing the park.

The council's recreation services manager, Stewart Brawley, said two of the old Norfolk Pines in the park were in a serious state of decline due to previous root and trunk damage and needed to be removed.

"There was no likelihood of the trees recovering and they presented a risk of failure and possible injury," he said.

"The trees were originally planted by the Kingscliff Lions Club in the 1960s, and at the club's request, will be replaced with two of the same species in a more appropriate location and away from the landscape works."

Mr Brawley said the council would also be planting an additional 35 trees.

 

The council announced in June that it would be upgrading the park to improve accessibility and recreations facilities for residents and visitors.

Mr Brawley said at the time the refurbishment project was a chance to create a nicer space for the community.

"Essentially we are replacing the old shelters and barbecues, improving accessibility through better connecting pathways, and generally dressing the park up," he said.

According to the Lions Park Masterplan, the upgrade is "designed to complement its current use around markets, surf events and community get-togethers".

"The old shelters will be removed and replaced in a new location allowing for a larger, central open space to accommodate these activities with a second family barbecue facility installed at the southern end of the park to spread the park users out."

The design will complement the Rowan Robinson park upgrade and is scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

kingscliff lions park norfolk pines pine tree tweed shire council
