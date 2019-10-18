GALLERY: The Northern Rivers' s--ttest tatts

Menu
18th Oct 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: 19th Oct 2019 12:00 AM

THE Northern Star is looking for the Northern Rivers' Worst Tatt.

There's been some stunners that have made the cut, particularly the hilarious home-done disasters, from a bloke who got "cocaine cowboy" permanently inked in sketchy handwriting to another who misspelt 'Straya'.

Our panel of s--t tatt experts have now narrowed down the entries to our Top 15, where you can vote for the best, worst one.

Enjoy this awesomely bad picture gallery of submissions for the Northern Rivers s--ittest, sketchiest, dodgiest, worst tattoos.

This is them. In all their glorious non-glory!

 

