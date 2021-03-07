Menu
GALLERY: The aftermath of the Dunoon shooting in photos

7th Mar 2021 4:01 PM

A man will face court on Monday, charged over an alleged public place shooting with a number of homes and police vehicles shot at Dunoon on Saturday.

 

Richmond Police District operatives were called to Dunoon, at about 9pm on Saturday, March 6.

They were following reports of shots fired at a home on Rayward Road.

A short time later, shots were fired at a police vehicle, causing significant damage.

Specialist units were deployed to assist in the operation, including officers attached to the Tactical Response Unit, negotiators, Police Rescue, and the Dog Unit.

They were also assisted by Queensland Pol Air.

Following further inquiries, a 63-year-old man was arrested by police at a property on Rayward Road at around midnight.

 

