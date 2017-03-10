GALLERY: Studio Boudoir a hit with locals for sexy shots

ALSTONVILLE'S Studio Boudoir is enjoying a lift in customers since its story in The Northern Star two weeks ago.

Photographer Melle Veronesi said since the story was published late February, Northern Rivers women are increasingly lining up to experience the new trend in portrait photography.

"It's been really good, there's been a lot of positive feedback," Ms Veronesi said.

Studio Boudoir photo sessions this week. Studio Boudoir

"It seems to be that for a lot of ladies it's not just about the photographs, it's about the experience.

"They're walking out like they can conquer the world or rob a bank."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Veronsi, 42, said the most rewarding aspect of taking intimate photos was seeing a lift in confidence in her subjects, after the shoot.

"We have a questionnaire before the photo shoot where women talk about their fears of being exposed and any doubts about their own body image.

"It's really interesting to see the shift in their body image has changed completely after a photo shoot, which I find quite inspiring."

From the 'beautiful mothers' collection. Studio Boudior, Alstonville

Among recent clients, Studio Boudoir has catered to a woman who lost 30kg after stomach staple surgery and a "curious" bank manager, concerned about her age and body shape.

"One woman said she was more confident with her body after the shoot and couldn't wait to show her husband the photos.

"Another said she looked at her body and felt healthy and sexy again.

"It is a bit of common thread with the ladies, they appreciate their body and are happy with the experience.

"There was another girl who was younger and larger and wanted to try something new, and trying to do everything to make herself feel more confident.

From the 'beautiful mothers' collection. Studio Boudior, Alstonville

"She couldn't believe it was her in the photo, felt more comfortable with her image and felt she could wear anything and feel beautiful.

"It has been quite therapeutic for me as well, watching all these ladies transform and hearing their positive feedback is therapy for me as well.

"It's my way of contributing to the world, one woman at a time."

Studio Boudoir photo sessions this week. Studio Boudoir

More: www.StudioBoudoir.com.au