GALLERY: Splendour Day 2 in photos

Catfish and the Bottlemen at Splendour in the Grass 2017 at the main stage on Day 2.

Day 2 of Splendour in the Grass started with beautiful sunshine gracing the Byron Parklands near Yelgun and just outside of Byron Bay.

Punters started the morning slowly enjoying the vast eateries located throughout the site, as well as the art and boutique shops.

But things got off to a nice rock start with Hockey Dad revving the crowd up and then Luca Brasi giving an energetic performance at Main Stage at the Amphitheatre.

But it was Dune Rats that was an early contender for best band of the day arriving on motorbikes and ripping into songs with a ferocity and energy that had people streaming over the hill.

Throwing out blow-up items the crowd went nuts with a large number of girls getting up on shoulders to wave to the band.

By the time they were into their fifth song the amphitheatre had all but filled.

Bernard Fanning changed the energy with a nice sunset set and Powderfinger reunion that had fans calling for more.

Future Island and Royal Blood provided stirring sets, while Queens of the Stone Age provided a vivid, dynamic pitch perfect set of favourites.