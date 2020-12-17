GALLERY: See how quickly flash flooding hit Lismore

IT’S been a wild couple of days in the Northern Rivers but for those in the Lismore CBD on Wednesday things got a little crazy.

Flash flooding swept through the area at a rapid pace, with many cars getting stuck in rising water.

SES were called out to many rescues and received more than 100 calls, as some people continued to ignore warnings and drive through flood waters.

While there’s a few more days of rain forecast, here’s hoping Lismore doesn’t cop the same amount of rain as it did since Friday.