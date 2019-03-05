GALLERY: Restored historic home on the market

HISTORICAL: The former railway station master's residence at 6 Railway Avenue, Tenterfield has been completely restored and is selling for a reduced price of $455,000.

HISTORICAL: The former railway station master's residence at 6 Railway Avenue, Tenterfield has been completely restored and is selling for a reduced price of $455,000. Ray White Rural

WITH stunning late Victorian architecture, this historic Tenterfield home, built around 1886, has been lovingly restored and is ready for a new owner to step in and enjoy.

The State Government auctioned off the historic residence at 6 Railway Avenue, Tenterfield in 1989, with the home undergoing minor updates before current owner Barbara Lewin secured it in an off-market deal in 2012.

"It was a weekend project for the owner before me, who did a lot of external work such as adding a garage and courtyard, and making it liveable,” Ms Lewin said.

"Most of the interior still needed repairing including the floors, walls, plaster and painting.

"I thought I'd have it knocked over in around a year but it was three years later when I was starting to see the work pay off. It was a definite work in progress.”

The 71-year-old lived on-site in camp-like conditions while she painstakingly repaired the important piece of Tenterfield history, under the guidance of the Heritage Council of NSW.

"I was sleeping on a blow-up mattress and the kitchen consisted of a bench, sink, little stove and three microwaves,” she said.

'I had electricity and a wardrobe made out of an old cardboard box. That first period was all a bit of an adventure.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Lewin said all the sweat and toil has paid off, with the completed restoration revealing a residence distinguished by late Victorian architecture, classic chimneys, polished timber floors and insulated decorative plaster ceilings.

"It has so much charm and ambiance,” she said.

"Local people say that they're glad I've done it. You certainly don't do it for investment purposes but my heart was in restoring it to look the part.”

Once the home of the Tenterfield railway station master, this property is a three bedroom, two bathroom historic masterpiece.

Ray White Rural Tenterfield's Libby Sharpe said the property, as it stands today, was a reflection of the love and dedication invested by Ms Lewin.

"The Tenterfield Railway Station is one of the very few still much intact, and is an item of local historical interest,” Ms Sharpe said.

"The master's residence is certainly one of the older properties in the area. It's got a lovely romance to it.”

Ms Lewin is now hoping to relax and enjoy her retirement without a toolbelt or tradies on the scene, and has listed the property with a reduced price of $455,000.

You can view the property listing here.