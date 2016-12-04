35°
GALLERY: Record number of bikers ride into Lismore

Alina Rylko
| 4th Dec 2016 5:22 PM
The Our Kids motorbike toy run from Ballina to Lismore attracted record numbers.
The Our Kids motorbike toy run from Ballina to Lismore attracted record numbers.

BIKIES, or "bikers”, as the law-abiding citizens would prefer to be called, showed up in record numbers on Sunday for the annual Christmas toy run.

Over 330 sports and classic motorbike riders gathered for breakfast at Seagulls Field, Ballina, before riding to Lismore Park for a community raffle.

Riders donated hundreds more soft toys to Our Kids, who will distribute the gifts to children being treated at hospitals around Northern Rivers.

Melissa Ristovski and Justin Wimble of Kyogle.
Melissa Ristovski and Justin Wimble of Kyogle.

Northern Rivers Branch of the Ulysses Club Inc organised the big day, said president Ron Gaudron.

"The first one we organised was in the 80s and only a dozen bikes turned up,” he said.

"Since, it's gotten bigger and bigger.”

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said toys will be given to children in the paediatric and special care nurseries.

"Some kids spend a long time in hospital, and been Christmas, it's a good time to make them feel loved and supported by the community and to add some sparkle to their day.”

The Northern NSW Harley Owners Group.
The Northern NSW Harley Owners Group.

Northern Rivers Chapter of the Harley Owners Group treasurer Matty Denehy said a police escort launched the ride.

"They obviously know we're doing it for the right reasons,” he said.

"The toys are going to some good kids.”

Mr Denehy said the ride at NSW on Sunday was a welcomed experience, compared to riding in Qld, where new laws discourage riders from wearing patches and colours.

"We're obviously not doing anything illegal,” he said.

"The new laws stop the 1% of bikers who break the law, when we're the other 99% of bikers who need move around (from NSW to Qld).”

Garry Payne, Roger Munro and Ali Payne of the Northern NSW Harley Owners Group.
Garry Payne, Roger Munro and Ali Payne of the Northern NSW Harley Owners Group.
Lismore Northern Star
