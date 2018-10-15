GALLERY: Racegoers happy as pigs in mud

THIS LITTLE PIGGY: Pigs under starters orders at South Lismore Station Hotel for U.G.L.Y event.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY: Pigs under starters orders at South Lismore Station Hotel for U.G.L.Y event.

THE Station Hotel Lismore raised $5500 on Saturday as part of The Leukaemia Foundation's U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year fundraising competition, and you could say it went the whole hog.

It is the biggest fundraiser in the Australian Hospitality Industry, and celebrates a decade of success in 2018.

Throughout this quirky competition, bartenders and patrons embrace the Understanding Generous Likeable You spirit, raising funds in fun and fabulous ways in their venues.

An enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the hillbilly country dress-themed event despite the wet weather, with face painting, hot food, music and raffles, but the pig races really brought home the bacon with sponsorships and an auction.

Event manager Kylie Gooding said every $80 raised provided accommodation for a family for a week to stay with a a patient being treated.

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs (QLD) provided the piglets for the event.

MC Jimmy Rasher said racing the pigs had been going for around 20 years.

"It's normally for a charitable event and we've raised nearly $3million in that time,” he said.

"It can be any charitable event, we got racing pigs to put on a show, we do sweepstakes and auctions.

"It's a fun way to entertain and raise cash and win money.”