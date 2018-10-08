GALLERY: Playground Festival a smash hit with the youngsters

PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL: Children from all over the region enjoyed the great activities at the Lismore Quad on Saturday October 6.

PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL: Children from all over the region enjoyed the great activities at the Lismore Quad on Saturday October 6. Jess Foote

LISMORE Quadrangle was a hive of colour, games and happy families when the first Playground Festival was held on Saturday.

Amid squeals of delight, laughter and wide smiles, children aged from toddler up to tweens and their families immersed themselves in games, a silent disco and a pop-up play space as they connected with old friends and made new ones.

Lismore Quadrangle placemaking officer Marisa Snow said organisers were thrilled hundreds of people turned up to participate in the free event.

"We had 500 people at our first Playground Festival which is aimed at kids and their families,” she said.

"We hit the demographic which for this event was ages six to 12 and their families as we had them here in droves.

"It was fantastic to have a really positive response to all the activities including the interactive games.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Snow said the event which included the Roundabout Theatre and the Pitts Family Circus, kept the youngsters entertained and happy.

"The Byron Writers Festival brought their StoryBoard Bus with a pop-up tipi space to present talks and workshops from local children's authors,” she said.

"And there was also a quiet space where kids could chill out.”

Ms Snow said the feedback from children and parents was fantastic.

"They really enjoyed the diversity of the program and it's all free,” she said.

"It was great that we are able to use the Quad space as our town square and children and families really feel they can enjoy this as their backyard.”

Ms Snow said being able to provide a safe place where these types of events can be held is important.

"People were asking about when the next event would be held,” she said.

"It's something council is passionate about and I feel there as big gap in the market for this kind of activity.”

Entertainment encluded: Roundabout Theatre: pop-up playspace + roving performers, 100 Wonderplace, The Pitts Family Circus, Funmaker Silent Disco, hands-on kids workshops and live music featuring Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, Blak Boi and Northern Rivers Conservatorium artists.