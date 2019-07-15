Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Garry Wilkinson snapped these pics of Coolmunda Dam near Inglewood, at the weekend.
Garry Wilkinson snapped these pics of Coolmunda Dam near Inglewood, at the weekend. "It was a very sad sight to see with capacity now at just 7.7 per cent. We desperately need serious rain," he said. Garry Wilkinson
News

Photographer snaps regional dams running dry

Michael Nolan
by
15th Jul 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CITY dwellers often lose track of how serious the current drought is, so a Darling Downs photographer wants to set them straight.

Garry Wilkinson spent three months travelling to dams across the region to collect evidence of their declining water levels.

He was shocked to see how low they are.

"It is just a way of telling people in the city that whilst we might have water, other towns in the region are running out, for either drinking supply or irrigation," Mr Wilkinson said.

"They are in dire straits."

Mr Wilkinson visited Leslie Dam, Storm King Dam, Bill Gunn Dam, Coolmunda Dam, Atkinson Dam and Hinze Dam.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Dam Levels, July, 2019

  • Leslie Dam: 6.38 per cent
  • Connolly Dam: 36.5 per cent 
  • Storm King Dam: 26.7 per cent
  • Atkinson Dam: 5.4 per cent 
  • Bill Gunn Dam: 2.4 per cent 
  • Coolmunda Dam: 7.68 per cent
  • Cooby Dam: 32.6 per cent
  • Perseverance Dam: 27 per cent 
  • Cressbrook Dam: 38 per cent

More Stories

dams darling downs editors picks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    premium_icon Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    Crime IT WAS the phone call no mother ever wants to receive -- a phone call from a policeman saying, "I've got some sad news".

    Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    Crime They allegedly had 12kg of cocaine in the car

    'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    premium_icon 'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    News WATCH: Work on the long-awaited bypass was due to start today

    Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    premium_icon Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    Community Crime pays for author of psychological thrillers