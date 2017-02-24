29°
News

Sexy shots reveal inner beauty

Alina Rylko
| 24th Feb 2017 9:06 AM
'Showcasing beautiful Evans Head'.
'Showcasing beautiful Evans Head'. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS A self-professed "femi-nazi", it was never Melle Veronesi's intention to work with Boudoir photographs.

The 42-year-old Alstonville wedding photographer deemed the genre, dating back to the glamour pin ups of the 60s, as objectifying.

But, a request from a bride, followed by a second, led to a personal epiphany and a new business idea for Ms Veronsi.

Boudoir Studio was launched in January and women are now lining up in droves for photo sessions where they get to pose like real lingerie models, with a photographer who understands them.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I looked at Boudoir photos as though they were sexist and degrading but one of my brides said 'would you do some Boudoir photos, just for my husband?'," Ms Veronsi said.

"I went along, and it was amazing, I just fell totally in love with it.

"It was really astounding, watching her face when she saw her photos, and it was quite a buzz for me too, I guess, to watch people fall in love with themselves again.

"Them realising they have flaws and that is what makes them perfect and unique. It snowballed from there."

Photo sessions go for about two hours; photo viewings are later in the day, and the experience starts at about $290, with photos anywhere from $500 to $1500.

Ms Veronesi said social media was fuelling demand for photographs.

"Women used to compare themselves to a magazine, or the neighbourhood," she said.

"Now we have a Photoshopped little goddess from the Orange County who may or may not exist, and women feel like they need to be something like that."

At times, many clients share life experiences and insecurities with Ms Veronesi for the first time.

"The first couple of shots are really nerve wracking and then they just get into it, and I work with the light to see how it moulds them.

"I hear so many things, people just open up and tell you everything: in-law troubles, their weight loss journey, ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, there's no one particular thing.

"It's really good for a woman's confidence, we just talk through things."

Ms Veronsi said addressing misconceptions of reality was part of the Boudoir experience.

There are five tips to taking your best, sensual selfie:

1. Lighting is important.

"You don't want nasty shadows. Like, shining a bright light on your skin does nothing but make your pores bigger.

"Make the lighting glamorous; go stand by a window.

"With a lot of my photos there's darkness and it creates mood."

2. Leave something to the imagination.

"My English teacher in Year 11 always said too much of a good thing cloys the appetite.

"Even though you're dressed in underwear, you don't want to see anything provocative.

"Just give a taste of sexuality and sensuality and the rest is left up to the imagination of the viewer, which is the greatest aphrodisiac of all."

3. Check your background.

"Nothing worse than a toilet selfie in the bathroom mirror.

"If you're going to do it, set your phone on a tripod, so you don't have your arm in the shot.

"Sit on your lounge chair - it just makes such a huge difference."

4. Pose naturally.

"You can tell the difference between a fake smile and a natural smile right away. You smile with you eyes.

"I do a lot of talking all the way through a photo shoot, just to get them involved and that brings out the natural smile rather than the fear of the lens.

"Don't try anything that isn't normal for you.

"If you wouldn't lay with your back arched in a window frame, then don't do it.

"It's much more nicer when you've got the true you rather than you trying to be Kardashian."

5. Get a professional.

"Our job is to guide you into your most natural, most beautiful poses, with optimum lighting and to make you comfortable.

"There's a method to our madness."

Find Boudoir Studio on Facebook.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville photographer boudoir studio feminism melle veronesi selifes

Business owners find millions under the mattress

Business owners find millions under the mattress

"I imagine traditional retailers will be wetting their pants when they read this, and rightly so.”

Sexy shots reveal inner beauty

'Showcasing beautiful Evans Head'.

New trend in photos with 5 tips on taking your most sensual selfie

Police block business for on-line drug supplier

Drugs that were to be sold online.

Man arrested after investigations into internet drug business

Firing up the barbie to support volunteers

Kyogle RFS are looking forward to using their new gas barbecue which will allow them to cater at incidents, celebrate brigade milestones and at open days.

A NEW barbecue and gas bottle for the RFS Kyogle

Local Partners

Firing up the barbie to support volunteers

ALLOWING volunteer firefighters to bond as well as provide support and catering at incidents.

New Bishop to lead church through dark times: Archbishop

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Sydney, The Most Revd Anthony Fisher.

Gregory Homeming ordained in Lismore

Anzac Cup kicks off the new season for soccer

READY TO GO: Greg McMahon of Tursa and Richmond Rovers coach Todd Jones with the Anzac Cup men's premier trophy this week. The competition will kick off tonight.

THE Anzac Cup soccer competition is in it's 68th year

Netball champion to have breakfast in Lismore

Liz Ellis will be in Lismore for a breakfast event.

Business owners are invited tobreakfast event with Liz Ellis

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

DARIUS McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has been accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Single Level Appeal In A Prime Position

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we ... Auction Pending...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!