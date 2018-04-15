GALLERY: Ninja warriors descend on Evans Head

DEEP FOCUS: One of the competitors during the Junior Ninja Warrior finals at Evans Head Bowls Club yesterday.

JUMPING castle tunnels, warrior ropes and skipping obstacles were all part of the challenge when an army of junior ninja warriors took over Evans Head at the weekend.

Evans Head Bowls Club was offering a good dose of school holiday fun in the event, first introduced to the club this month. Manager Rod Hong said it was a great way to keep youngsters active during the holidays.

"We do Beechies water park here... and we thought we'd do something a little bit different,” Mr Hong said.

His own 10-year-old son's passion for watching Ninja Warrior on TV influenced the decision to give it a try, he said.

About 185 youngsters descended on an obstacle course set up on the bowling greens on Saturday, before the finals yesterday.

Evans Head boy Harry Arragon claimed the champion spot in the 11-13 years category, while Tyler Dogan from Ballina (8-10 years) and Lachlan Allan from Lismore (5-7 years) were the fastest in their age groups.

While there was definitely a competitive air about yesterday's final, Mr Hong said it was mostly about families having fun, and giving children an excuse to keep active and make new friends.

Harry said he was thrilled to be able to compete in an event like this so close to home and said he was appreciative Mr Hong and other organisers had taken the time to arrange the challenge.

Evans Head Bowls Club will hold another Junior Ninja Warrior event on July 7 and 8.

Mr Hong said they would also consider holding an adults' event in the future.

If you're looking for something else to keep the kids occupied these school holidays, Cherry Street Sports in Ballina has installed an ice rink, running now until April 29.

Visit Ballina Ice Skating Facebook page for times, bookings recommended.