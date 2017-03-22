GALLERY: Lismore doll maker unveils terrifying collection

Vampire babies are a niche on the Reborn doll market.

A LISMORE doll-maker has unveiled a terrifying collection of hand-made creations for sale to lovers of the Reborn baby doll craze.

Mother-of-three Elizabeth Moyer spends months at a time crafting Unique Reborns by Elizabeth M, which start off as kits made in the US, where reborn doll-making is so popular conventions are held.

Many reborn owners are collectors, while others have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal loss, can't adopt or suffer from empty nest syndrome.

Some clinicians argue the dolls have therapeutic value in treating anxiety and grief, and they have also been used to comfort elderly people with dementia in nursing homes.

Ms Moyer, who has one special needs child with autism, said she used the dolls as therapy to deal with the day-to-day pressures of raising family.

The 29-year-old qualified beautician, has fine-tuned the doll-making process over two years.

It includes sculpting body parts, adding horns, painting nails and rooting each eyelash and head hair on the doll, one-by-one.

"Each and every single layer of paint (on a doll) is applied extremely thin and has to be baked each time, so it's very time consuming,” Ms Moyer said.

"I love creating them, it's like a form of creative therapy for me.”

"Some people knit, others colour-in those adult colouring books. I make dolls.”

"Many people buy them and they all have their own different reasons for wanting them.

"There are a lot of people that don't like them and there are a lot that do.

"People can think what they like as long as they don't rudely insult me.”

Although not popular with some, the scary dolls Ms Moyer makes, along with a small collection of orangutan dolls, are a niche category in the phenomenal subculture of Reborn dolls.

Reborn doll-lovers 'adopt' the lifelike vinyl dolls, which weigh the same as a human baby, and include local fans such as Lismore couple Max and Gwen Pursey.

The craze is taking over Australia, with hundreds attending the inaugural Gold Coast Doll Show held on March 5, and Northern Rivers artist Racheal Ambler, of home-based Twinkle Tots Reborn Nursery, displaying her work in the states.

Reborn dolls typically cost from $150 and up to thousands of dollars each.

"I have priced the Orangutans at $160.00 each,” Ms Moyer said. "Jewel, who has purple and black hair will probably be priced around $250.

"The vamp baby with the blonde hair doesn't quite yet have a price tag (but) I recently sold one vampire baby to someone in the UK for $350.”