GALLERY: Kyogle life on Show

KYOGLE SHOW: Kyole Show president Les O'Reilly with chief ring steward Linda Armstrong ahead of judging at the Kyogle Show. Alison Paterson

WHEN it comes to celebrating rural life, the Kyogle Show is an event which wears its heart on its sleeve.

From show-jumping to horticultural produce, children races, stockhorses, dogs, poultry, arts, crafts and baking, carnival rides and exhibitions, the people of the greater Kyogle community and surrounds put their heart, soul along with blood, sweat and no doubt a few tears to make the annual event a success.

While some rain swept through mid-afternoon on Saturday, the organisers, competitors, exhibitors and attendees weren't going to let a little welcome precipitation spoil their big day out.

Youngsters ran about checking out all the exhibits and displays while the animal and livestock judging attracted as big a crowd as the canteen and CWA tent selling delicious treats.

A good sign that the future of the local agricultural, horticultural and livestock industries are in good hands was the number of youngsters who participated in the various livestock events.

Jake Fowler, 11, and mater Alex Rugendyke, 7, proved age no barrier when their chickens won grand champion in the poultry competition.

Winner of the 2018 Kyogle Showgirl Ashleigh Little said she was thrilled to represent the event for the nest 12 months.

Ms Little who won the 2017 Casino Beef Week Queen, said she was passionate about local shows.

"I'm thrilled to win this event, I love entering events in the pavilions," she said.

Earlier in the day Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation councillor Geoff Bell presented a plaque Lizzie and Robyn Clark to commemorate a grant for the Kyogle Showgrounds to renovated the K.B. O'Reilly Area.

Also attending the 109th Kyogle Show was the Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud MP.

Mr Littleproud said local shows such as Kyogle's are vital for their community.

"It's all about the people in our community and its the one event which brings everyone together during the year," he said.

"Everything comes together at your local show and people should not take for granted all the hard work which goes into it."

Kyogle Show president Les O'Reilly said he was really proud of all the hard work and enthusiasm shown by the people who made up the many committees and organisational groups who came together to make the 109th event such a success.