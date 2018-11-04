GALLERY: Kerri-Anne shares her amazing life story

STAR POWER: Veteran television host and personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley with former Olympian and world champion swimmer Hayley Lewis, at the Northern Star Club event at the Ballina RSL.

VETERAN television host and personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley bewitched a large audience at Friday's Northern Star Club dinner to raise funds for drought relief.

More than 170 guests flocked to the Ballina RSL to hear the ever-popular TV star talk about her life and career in conversation with former Olympian and world champion swimmer Hayley Lewis.

In a heartfelt conversation, Ms Kennerley spoke openly about the ups and downs of her career and life, from her nine-year long Midday Show hosting, being nominated for a gold Logie through to her husband being paralysed after a fall.

Northern Star's advertising manager Evan Crandon said the guest of honour was a sensationally-fascinating draw-card and helped raise over $4000 for the North Coast Drought Appeal.

He said Ms Kennerley was an amazing speaker and captivated the room as she shared her life story.

"It was a fantastic night, Kerri-Anne spoke with Hayley in a really heartfelt conversation.” Mr Crandon said.

"She gave a really open talk about her ups and downs in her life and career and while there were a few tears, there was lots of laughter too.”

Mr Crandon said Ms Lewis was a great interviewer.

"Hayley asked some fun ans well as emotional questions and Kerri-Anne really has the the 'if life gives you lemons make lemonade approach,” he said.

"It was great night and Ms Kennerley was incredibly fun and gracious and happily signed copies of her book A Bold Life with all the profits going to the North Coast Drought Appeal.”

NCDA founder and organiser Anne Thompson said she was thrilled with the amount of money raised on the night.

"The fund will go into the drought account and a couple of months I made a pledge it would be spent of fodder,” she said.

"We source our own hay and balers and arrange to take it out west to wherever the need is greatest and we are looking at sending some to Girilambone towards Burke.”

Ms Thompson said NCDA has already distributed hampers to drought-stricken farmer and are now we are focussing on hay and cattle-feed.

"I bought her book and she signed it for me what an amazing life story,” she said.