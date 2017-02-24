Hundreds of the faithful welcome new bishop of Lismore

Bishop-elect Gregory Homeming takes his position on the left of the alter. By the end of the night he takes the seat on the right.

JOYFUL singing echoed around St Carthage's Cathedral as more than 400 people gathered to witness the ordination of Lismore Catholic diocese's sixth bishop.

Gregory Homeming entered the cathedral about 7.15pm on Tuesday alongside the bishops of Australia - all dressed in white and gold, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Sydney and other important Catholic figures.

It was a traditional ceremony interlaced with singing, worship and rituals such as the bestowal of symbolic gifts.

HOLY CELEBRATION: Hundreds welcome new bishop Gregory Homeming (pictured below, kneeling) to St Carthage's Cathedral. Cathryn McLauchlan

The archbishop, The Most Rev Anthony Fisher, delivered a heartfelt and at times amusing homily.

He described the history of the Discalced Carmelite order, from which Bishop Homeming came, and the work of the order's founder, Saint Teresa of Jesus.

"It is reported that Teresa embraced each new task God gave her with fierce determination, quickly making friends ... identifying opportunities, sweeping away obstacles," Archbishop Fisher said.

"We can look forward to such from her son.

The Archbishop places the open Book of the Gospels upon the head of the Bishop-elect, where it is held by two deacons until the end of the Prayer of Ordination. Cathryn McLauchlan

"His priests can look forward to him demonstrating, for their benefit, the culinary skills of his beloved parents and the Chinese people.

"This humble (man) has few possessions beyond his religious habit, his wok, and that passionate love for the spiritual theology of Teresa and John of the Cross."

Archbishop Fisher also mentioned a darker subject - the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

"At this time the Catholic community - and especially the bishops - hang our heads in shame in apology, in determination to ensure such failures do not happen ever again," he said.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Sydney, The Most Revd Anthony Fisher. Cathryn McLauchlan

"Some might think this no time for making new bishops ... but there is a providence in God calling a man like Greg with his legal background, critical intelligence, spiritual wisdom, pastoral sensitivity and gentle soul to help lead us forward in this time."

After the bishop-elect made his vow he received several symbolic gifts.

First was the Book of the Gospels, to help him to preach the word of God with "patience and sound teaching".

Then Bishop Homeming was presented the Insignia - a ring which is the "seal of fidelity".

St Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore, before Bishop-elect Gregory Homeming's ordination. Cathryn McLauchlan

The Mitre was placed on the new bishop's head before, finally, he received the Crosier.

The Crosier, or Pastoral Staff, belonged to the first bishop of Lismore, Jeremiah Joseph Doyle, in 1887, and has since been handed down to each of his predecessors.

Bishop Homeming took his seat in the Bishop's Chair about 8.30pm and the same evening he led his first Mass with his new flock.