Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The royals seem impressed by our stellar Mary St events.
The royals seem impressed by our stellar Mary St events. Leeroy Todd
News

GALLERY: Harry and Meghan love Gympie - we have proof

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Sep 2018 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWS of the upcoming Royal visit to Fraser Island has locals all over Gympie bursting with anticipation, including a host of the community's leading names.

Destination Gympie Region CEO Andrew Saunders said the couple's stop-off at Fraser on Monday October 22 would bring "great exposure" to the Gympie region.

"The Gympie region is the southern gateway to Fraser Island (K'gari) and this extra exposure in the UK, which is a key international source market, is very welcome from the tourism industry," Mr Saunders said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

MORE ON THE ROYAL VISIT

- Rainbow Beach makes its pitch for a royal visit

- Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Fraser Island

- Details of Meghan and Harry's Australian visit

"We will be working with contacts in the UK market to ensure that people understand the close geographical ties and the southern pathway to Fraser."

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said the visit was an "exciting opportunity for our region to showcase the first class natural attractions".

"Together with the coloured sands and the Great Sandy Straits our region's natural attractions would be on show not just for the Royals but also for a global audience that watches what they do and where they go," Mr Perrett said.

"The recognition and publicity cannot be underestimated as a visit will promote international media footage as well as reach their social media followers.

"We know this can be a boon to capitalise on because whenever international visitors have popped in they are blown away by our region's wonders."

Mr Perrett said the Royal arrival presented "potential to further benefit our local economy", pointing to "47,000 international visitors out of approximately 1,146,000 who come here annually".

"Last year Australia experienced a 15 per cent growth in nature based holidays, and what better way to put a big arrow pointing this way to a premier destination for international tourists," he said.

andrew saunders destination gympie region fraser island gympie news gympie region meghan markle monarchy prince harry prince harry and meghan markle rainbow beach royal couple royal family royal visit 2018 royal wedding 2018 tony perrett visit gympie region what's on around the region whatson gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Blokes with guns' kill magpie at Lismore shopping centre

    premium_icon 'Blokes with guns' kill magpie at Lismore shopping centre

    News POLICE have been unable to confirm whether the officers were involved in the incident, which scared the "living hell" out of shoppers and residents.

    $7.5 million housing estate one step closer

    premium_icon $7.5 million housing estate one step closer

    Council News 134 lots will be ready for release at Goonellabah subdivision

    4 degrees warmer than average: Spring is here

    premium_icon 4 degrees warmer than average: Spring is here

    Weather Spring is bringing some delightful weather

    The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    premium_icon The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    Business It has everyone talking, but it haven't been an easy process

    Local Partners