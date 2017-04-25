GALLERY: Guilty Pleasures coming to Brunswick Heads

FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival

GUILTY Pleasures will be a highly decadent, uproariously funny and deliciously sexy weekend in Byron Shire's beautiful retro neighbourhood, Brunswick Heads.

Sexy music, elegant performances, cutting-edge cabaret and some 'oh-my-gosh' especial shows are all part of the mix.

The event will consist of three outrageous nights of adult fun at the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival.

Guilty Pleasures will take place from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14, at two venues: the Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall and the Brunswick Picture House.

The Memorial Hall will be converted into a stylish sit-down cabaret room with bar and food provided, by Poinciana Cafe in Mullumbimby.

The Memorial Hall line up includes Lennox Head-raised queer culture-maker performance artist Glitta Supernova; glam rock burlesque band Bertie Page Clinic; Australia's Got Talent song and dance man Brendan Hay; comedian and author Mandy Nolan; internationally acclaimed burlesque performer Miss Bettie Bombshell; Parisienne dance troupe Class Act Follies; French chanteuse Louise Blackwell; award-winning singer and composer Parissa Bouas and her trio, among others.

The Memorial Hall will also include two Saturday dance workshops: Learn to Fosse and All that Jazz with Miss Bettie Bombshell, and an 1980s Dance Workshop with Marissa Treichel, leader of flashmob dance troupe The Cassettes.

The Brunswick Picture House will be presenting a very special, red-letter Guilty Pleasures edition of their famed Cheeky Cabaret: an uninhibited, bawdy extravaganza of daredevil feats and delectable divas with plenty of va va voom, featuring the divine Aly McGregor.

For details and bookings visit guilty-pleasures-fest.com.au.

Stars

Also in the line up are:

Circus comedian Suzy Leigh

Cabaret character Cruello di Vil

Burlesque cabaret chanteuse Miss Belle Benét

Polynesian dancer Gisela Conechado

Musical satire The Gospel According to Matthew

Russian male choir Dustyesky

Absurdist cabaret trio The Travelling Sisters