26°
News

GALLERY: Guilty Pleasures coming to Brunswick Heads

Javier Encalada
| 25th Apr 2017 8:31 AM
FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival
FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GUILTY Pleasures will be a highly decadent, uproariously funny and deliciously sexy weekend in Byron Shire's beautiful retro neighbourhood, Brunswick Heads.

Sexy music, elegant performances, cutting-edge cabaret and some 'oh-my-gosh' especial shows are all part of the mix.

The event will consist of three outrageous nights of adult fun at the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival.

Guilty Pleasures will take place from Friday, May 12, to Sunday, May 14, at two venues: the Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall and the Brunswick Picture House.

The Memorial Hall will be converted into a stylish sit-down cabaret room with bar and food provided, by Poinciana Cafe in Mullumbimby.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Memorial Hall line up includes Lennox Head-raised queer culture-maker performance artist Glitta Supernova; glam rock burlesque band Bertie Page Clinic; Australia's Got Talent song and dance man Brendan Hay; comedian and author Mandy Nolan; internationally acclaimed burlesque performer Miss Bettie Bombshell; Parisienne dance troupe Class Act Follies; French chanteuse Louise Blackwell; award-winning singer and composer Parissa Bouas and her trio, among others.

The Memorial Hall will also include two Saturday dance workshops: Learn to Fosse and All that Jazz with Miss Bettie Bombshell, and an 1980s Dance Workshop with Marissa Treichel, leader of flashmob dance troupe The Cassettes.

The Brunswick Picture House will be presenting a very special, red-letter Guilty Pleasures edition of their famed Cheeky Cabaret: an uninhibited, bawdy extravaganza of daredevil feats and delectable divas with plenty of va va voom, featuring the divine Aly McGregor.

For details and bookings visit guilty-pleasures-fest.com.au.

Stars

Also in the line up are:

Circus comedian Suzy Leigh

Cabaret character Cruello di Vil

Burlesque cabaret chanteuse Miss Belle Benét

Polynesian dancer Gisela Conechado

Musical satire The Gospel According to Matthew

Russian male choir Dustyesky

Absurdist cabaret trio The Travelling Sisters

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads brunswick memorial hall brunswick picture house burlesque cabaret festival glitta supernova guilty pleasures

Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

A LOCAL school has confirmed five cases of whooping cough among their students.

School to re-open nearly a month after Lismore floods

Floods devastate Trinity Catholic College, Lismore.

High school gearing up to re-start lessons

Byron Bay vax rates 'beyond concerning', minister says

State Minister for Health targets boosting immunisation rates in pockets of the Northern Rivers.

Minister says Northern NSW low vax rates 'beyond concerning'

Melville's Anzac story told through diary

Norman Melville's original diary

Tomorrow never came

Local Partners

Melville's Anzac story told through diary

FOR the Anzacs, the day's fighting, as it developed, never brought them near the objectives called for in the original plan.

Bugle's link to famous cavalry charge

REMEMBERING OUR ANZACS: Jan Clarke with her father's bugle. Roy Wynter played it at the infamous campaign of Basheeba.

A special piece of First World War history here in Byron Bay

Get your requests in for next year's C'weath Games tix

GC2018 have released ticketing and event schedules with one year to go until Games' time

The race is on for tickets to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

Guardians save the galaxy again from today

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. From left, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) in a scene from the movie Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2. Supplied by Marvel.

Volume 2 opens today locally

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

GALLERY: Guilty Pleasures coming to Brunswick Heads

FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival

Three-day cabaret and burlesque festival

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction 6th May...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

4 Units On 1056m2

6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 $3,650,000

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A boutique complex of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Want to own iconic North Coast pub?

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

This rare piece of Byron Bay is now looking for a new owner

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!