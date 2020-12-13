Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
News

GALLERY: Fraser Island fire aftermath in photos

Jessica Grewal
8th Dec 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 13th Dec 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE photos emerging from the Fraser Island fire show just how close the blaze got to destroying the Happy Valley township and other

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Blackened earth and trees going right up to the back of properties like Happy Valley's Maheno Lodge and in the ridge behind the Yidney Rocks holiday units are among the

The photos were taken from the Happy Valley lookout, access track and from the beach at Yidney Rocks.

They were provided exclusively to the Chronicle by volunteers who, together with local residents and fire fighters, defended Happy Valley on Monday and put in a massive effort at the Yidney Rocks. Oaks fire on Tuesday.

Full coverage can be found here.

More Stories

bushfires editors picks fire fraser coast fires
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES busy as community calls

        Premium Content SES busy as community calls

        Weather STATE Emergency Service units across the region have been busy assisting the community as trees tumble and water rise.

        Blood on the street, do you know what happened?

        Premium Content Blood on the street, do you know what happened?

        News POLICE are investigating a pool of blood located outside a Northern Rivers business...

        Stunning art and science collaborations wins top award

        Premium Content Stunning art and science collaborations wins top award

        News AN INCREDIBLE combination of art and science has landed a duo a $30,000 prestigious...

        Dangerous driver banned until 2052 again refused bail

        Premium Content Dangerous driver banned until 2052 again refused bail

        News ANOTHER potentially dangerous driver is thankfully off our roads after police...