28°
News

GALLERY: For doof's sake, make them stop

Alina Rylko
| 23rd Mar 2017 2:19 PM
Another recent illegal doof on the beach at Byron Bay.
Another recent illegal doof on the beach at Byron Bay. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BYRON residents and police have banded together to up the ante on illegal music festival 'doofs' being in bushland following the first court conviction of a doof holder last week.

A party organiser was fined $8,000 for a November Tallow Beach party, with at least six doofs occurring in the last six months around the Tallow, Suffolk and Broken Head areas.

A Moonfire rave planned for Cosy Corner on April 1 has been brazenly promoted on social media, with DJ Om bragging about holding "illegal” doofs at the Byron Lighthouse for the last 15 years.

Those affected by the nuisance, such as Suffolk Residents' Association president Donald Maughan, said the doofs destroy ecologically sensitive dunes and leave behind a trail of garbage and human excrement.

"The November Tallows Beach doof set up fires on the edge of a national park, showing complete disrespect for members of the community and the environment,” Mr Maughan said.

Residents have set up a 'phone tree' network feeding information to police and National Parks and Wildlife; posted mail-outs and commenced social media monitoring.

At one doof, National Parks and Wildlife collected over five cubic metres of garbage from ecologically sensitive dunes.
At one doof, National Parks and Wildlife collected over five cubic metres of garbage from ecologically sensitive dunes. Contributed

"We have capabilities of following these thing sup we've proven it with that last conviction,” Mr Maughan said.

"We want to encourage respect of our environment and our community but if they won't react we'll go at them with full strength of the law.”

Friends of Tallow Creek ecologist Dailan Pugh said doofs 'trample the nests of bee-eaters and pardalotes in the dunes, scare away the migratory shorebirds, pollute the estuary, and leave broken glass and cigarette butts buried in the sand'.

"Friends of Tallow Creek call upon tourist and student accommodation providers to provide an induction for their customers to stop this continuing.

"Tourists and overseas students trashing our national parks for their fun can not be tolerated any longer.”

Tweed Byron Local Area Command crime manager Brendon Cullen warned party-goers face heavy fines of up to $3,000, just for littering.

While organisers face multiple fines from multiple agencies including Byron Shire Council and will also have all their DJ equipment confiscated as investigation exhibits, before it been forfeited to the Crown for being used in the commission of an offence.

"We've put (Moonrise organisers) on notice and if they do hold (the doof) they can expect a police presence and swift action,” chief detective inspector Cullen said.

Dj Om promoted an "illegal" "underground" doof called Moonrise, expected to be held on April 1 at Broken Head.
Dj Om promoted an "illegal" "underground" doof called Moonrise, expected to be held on April 1 at Broken Head. Contributed

"Because of the damage that these people do to the environment, the safety risk they pose to people who go (to doofs) these events are a great concern.

"The consequences of going can be fatal - you can injure yourself, overdose in your car - and people do die.

"Organisers are in it as a money-making venture and do not provide First Aid or hygiene facilities.

"What they're doing is illegal and it's not going to be tolerated, it's not something we're going to sit by and watch.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A NPWS spokesperson said parties will be prosecuted under the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

"Illegal doof parties impact areas with rubbish, including broken glass, human excrement and illegal camping, all damaging the environment.

"Removing rubbish and human excrement after illegal parties places an unnecessary drain on resources.”

Dj Om promoted an "illegal" "underground" doof called Moonrise, expected to be held on April 1 at Broken Head.
Dj Om promoted an "illegal" "underground" doof called Moonrise, expected to be held on April 1 at Broken Head. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star
Half metre deep flood flowing, like being hit by another car

Half metre deep flood flowing, like being hit by another car

AS OMINOUS storm clouds loom over the Northern Rivers threatening downpours, the SES are amplifying one clear message

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Former member for Cowper and Page passes away

Dumb dealer reveals $700k cannabis stash on Facebook

Generic image of cannabis.

Self-proclaimed cannabis dealer posts video of crop on Facebook

STORM WARNING: Isolated residents brace for more rain

Bungawalbin residents and visitors who had prior engagments before the floods, were air-lifted out by the SES and Rotorwing Helicopter Servicers.

Northern Rivers residents stay put while roads go underwater

Local Partners

A future in writing thanks to community generosity

THANKS to an optical nerve that never developed Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth but that doesn't stop him from being a typical little boy.

How I lured Suzi Q to sign Can the Can

OVER HERE SUZIE: Music Man reaches up to Suzie Q to get his album signed.

Music Man is very persistent when he wants something

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

THE artist is working on new music after the success of her sophomore album

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

Walkways become galleries that help in the healing process

Front: Children from Tuntable Falls Community Early Childhood Centre. Back L-R: Peggy Popart, Lynne Weir General Manager RCHSG, Brent McAllister, Executive Director Sustainable Development Lismore City Council, Elly Bird Lismore City Councillor.

Lismore Base Hospital's new link bridges have become galleries

John Pilger's new film foretolds armed conflict

CONTROVERSIAL: John Pilger is an Australian journalist who has been a strong critic of American, Australian and British foreign policy, which he considers to be driven by an imperialist agenda. He won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009. This is a still from Pilger's documentary film The Coming War on China (2016).

The Coming War on China screens on the Northern Rivers next week

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!