Lismore house fire
Breaking

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire engulfs Lismore home

Hamish Broome
by
22nd May 2018 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
A HOME engulfed by flames in Lismore this morning has suffered extensive damage, with most items in the property destroyed in the blaze, according to firefighters.

The fire had already spread to much of the McKenzie St home by the time fire crews arrived at 10am this morning, just minutes after the emergency call.

 

Lismore station commander Fraser Hindry said crews pulled up outside to find "heavy smoke issuing from the house and flames starting to emerge from the eaves".

"Crews got to work immediately with primary search and rescue and fire attack," Mr Hindry said.

"The fire was brought under control very quickly by experienced firefighters within 10 to 15 minutes."

"It was ascertained that the resident was empty and everyone was out... which is always a great relief to us."

He said investigations were continuing as to the cause of the fire.

"The fire appears to have started in the loungeroom, (but that is) yet to be confirmed."

