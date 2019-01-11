GALLERY: Families enjoy castle's 44th birthday bash

Heidi Breese, 5, of Ballina enjoys the water slide at the anniversary celebrations at The Macadamia Castle.

Marc Stapelberg

A FAVOURITE attraction on the Northern Rivers, the Macadamia Castle has celebrated its 44th birthday in no small way.

Families lined out the door on Thursday with kids loving the roving animals, including a snake, rat and lizard, a six-metre high, castle-shaped waterslide and a face painting station.

Kristeena Kahler said the castle was a great place to go with the kids during the school holidays.

"All my kids are animal crazy so it's a good way to have fun and it's also cost effective,” she said.

"We come here maybe two to three times a year during the school holidays.

"It's been great to see the improvements over the years, too. A lot of the enclosures are made for easier viewing for the kids.

"The kids love the putt-putt and the feeding of the baby animals.

"During the school holidays we often go to the skate park, bowling and the movies but in comparison this is probably the most fun for the kids and is cost effective. It's a treat but not one that hurts the hip pocket.”

Judy Dean said her and her grandkids come to the attraction about every six weeks.

"It's very informative when you listen to the animal talks, kids can come and have fun and learn,” she said.

Owner Tony Gilding said there was a great turnout on the day.

"It's all about the people and the animals,” he said of his favourite thing about the attraction.

"We love the animals - every one of them has a different personality.

"One of my biggest thrills is watching so many people have been through the Macadamia Castle as a training ground and moved on to other careers.

"I think the highlight is when you get a really special Australian marsupial to come up and cuddle you.”