Gallery doors shut, but online programs open creative ideas

CREATIVE FUN: The Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina is offering free creative project ideas for kids, with instructions emailed.

CREATIVE FUN: The Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina is offering free creative project ideas for kids, with instructions emailed.

IF YOU'RE stuck for creative ideas for your kids during the coronavirus restrictions, Ballina's Northern Rivers Community Gallery can help you.

The gallery, which is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is sharing creative projects online to help kids, and mature adults in nursing homes, get creative.

The acting gallery co-ordinator, Melita Firth, said the gallery had adopted its programs while its doors are shut.

"We hope this will foster continued creativity at home," she said.

The Bright Sparks @ Home free weekly creative activities have been adapted as online resources and inspiration for teachers and parents.

They are emailed directly to you, and each activity sheet includes step-by-step instructions and tips for parents and teachers to help guide children through the activity.

The projects have been developed by professional educators for students between the ages of 8-15 years.

The activities have been adapted from the gallery's school engagement programs and explore art-making, art appreciation and creative writing based around two broad themes: arts and literacy, and art and environment.

"We have also adapted our Bold Sparks Lifelong Learning Program, which is a monthly visual arts program for mature adults living in aged-care facilities," Ms Firth said.

"These sessions can't currently run at the gallery so, instead, we will be sharing free fortnightly activities to support aged-care providers and other residents who are interested to do the activities at home."

Each two-hour activity explores different themes, art materials and approaches through fun, hands-on activities and includes step-by-step instructions, photos and discussion questions and links to support staff to guide activities.

See the NRCG website and follow the links to Creative Learning - Online Learning to sign up and start receiving your free art activities.

"Stay tuned for our other exciting programs," Ms Firth said.

"The gallery will be celebrating selected at-home creations through Ap[art] on our social media platforms.

"Physically we are apart but collectively we can express our individual experiences through art - Ap[art]".

The gallery's website is nrcgballina.com.au.