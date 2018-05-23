Menu
Life

PHOTOS: Did you strut your stuff at Casino's fashion night?

By and
23rd May 2018 10:30 AM

CROWDS gathered at Casino RSM Club last night to celebrate the annual Northern Star Celebration of Fashion.

The event, which is part of Casino Beef Week, showcased the very best that Northern Rivers fashion has to offer.

Casino residents and well-known community figures strutted their stuff in front of a sell-out crowd.

From kids-wear to menswear, pyjamas to millinery, the show had something for everyone.

"It's like a girls night out, all the women love it," said event organiser Georgie King.

casino beef week casino rsm fashion northern rivers events northern star celebration of fashion whatson
Lismore Northern Star