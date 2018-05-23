PHOTOS: Did you strut your stuff at Casino's fashion night?

Jacqueline Munro Full Profile Login to follow Chyna Hayden Full Profile Login to follow

CROWDS gathered at Casino RSM Club last night to celebrate the annual Northern Star Celebration of Fashion.

The event, which is part of Casino Beef Week, showcased the very best that Northern Rivers fashion has to offer.

Casino residents and well-known community figures strutted their stuff in front of a sell-out crowd.

From kids-wear to menswear, pyjamas to millinery, the show had something for everyone.

"It's like a girls night out, all the women love it," said event organiser Georgie King.