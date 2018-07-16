Did we take your photo at Lismore outdoor show?

KICKING BACK: Westpac Helicopter marketing manager Zeke Huish takes a breather at the busy Outdoor Leisure Show

KICKING BACK: Westpac Helicopter marketing manager Zeke Huish takes a breather at the busy Outdoor Leisure Show Jennifer Crawley

MORE than 5000 happy campers attended the three-day Outdoor Leisure Show held at the Lismore Show Ground this weekend.

Organised for the last 21 years by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, exhibitors and more than 170 exhibits filled the Lismore Showground to the brim.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Perfect weather kept the crowds coming through the gates.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter marketing manager Zeke Huish said the Show bought major economic benefits to Lismore and surrounding regions.

"It's a true country show with all the trimmings," Mr Huish said.

"People come for a week, the hotels are booked and it's a big event for the town."

Families, young couples and grey nomads filled the showground each of the three days checking out the latest camper vans, camper trailers, caravans tents and accessories.

"There is such a variety here, it's anything that goes out into the wild yonder."

Mr Huish paid special tribute to the 40 Westpac helicopter volunteers at the Leisure Show.

"We couldn't do it without them."