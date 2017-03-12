31°
News

GALLERY: Did we snap you at Lismore Eat the Street?

Kate O'Neille | 12th Mar 2017 9:30 AM
Big crowds at the Eat the Street Festival on Saturday.
Big crowds at the Eat the Street Festival on Saturday. Kate O'Neill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOUSANDS flocked to Lismore's CBD on Saturday to enjoy the colours, sights, sounds and foodie delights of the Eat the Street Festival.

Hungry crowds were spoiled for choice, with stalls offering everything from seafood paella, Japanese gyoza, Bratwurst and wood-fired pizza, to Dutch poffertjes, hand made chocolates, waffles, ice cream and cannoli.

Lily Paull, Olivia Hobbs and Charlotte Johnson, all of Lismore, enjoy some of the goodies on offer at Eat the Street.
Lily Paull, Olivia Hobbs and Charlotte Johnson, all of Lismore, enjoy some of the goodies on offer at Eat the Street. Kate O'Neill

An estimated 20,000 people attended the third annual festival, which also offered celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, live music, kid's entertainment, and a latte art competition.

Food stalls were consistently busy throughout the day, serving plate after plate from 12 noon right through until 8pm.

"It's busy, but it's a real buzz,” said stall holder Meike McIlroy of Dutch waffle stall Waffle On.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It's fantastic. I love it, the people are really friendly - it's a real gathering of all different kinds in the community, and there's just so much beautiful food.”

The weather was perfect, with all-day sunshine and blue skies, and shady tables and chairs providing relief during the hottest part of the day.

Local band The Button Collective helped keep the crowds entertained at the Eat the Street festival.
Local band The Button Collective helped keep the crowds entertained at the Eat the Street festival. Kate O'Neill

For those who had eaten their fill, there was the chance to pick up some cooking tips at demonstrations given by chefs including Steven Snow of Fins, Katrina Kanetani, of Town Bangalow and Kate Walsh of Real Food Cooking Schools and entertainment from the likes of The Pitts Family Circus.

The Northern Star readers submit their of photos of Eat the Street, Lismore. Wendy Gilmore's "small plate of paella".
The Northern Star readers submit their of photos of Eat the Street, Lismore. Wendy Gilmore's "small plate of paella". Contributed

There was also the chance to dance along to bands including The Button Collective and the Bella Fontes, see art being created on the spot by street artists in the Back Alley Gallery; while the kids were able to enjoy the jumping castle, balloon art, playdough table by The Chefs and face painting.

The Northern Star readers submit their of photos of Eat the Street, Lismore. Bree Dorrington's woodfired pizza.
The Northern Star readers submit their of photos of Eat the Street, Lismore. Bree Dorrington's woodfired pizza. Contributed

Among the happy faces soaking up the food, drinks and festive atmosphere on Saturday were Tony and Kerry Batts of Ballina, who came for the first time on the recommendation of their friends.

"The food is really good, the service is fast and there's such a good range,” said Tony.

"It's nice to see the town come alive,” said Kerry.

"It's fantastic for Lismore.”

Spicy calamari, $10, at Eat the Street Lismore.
Spicy calamari, $10, at Eat the Street Lismore. Alina Rylko

FOR $20 AND UNDER:

Salt and Chilli Pepper Squid with watercress, fingerlime and a lemon myrtle sweet chilli drizzle from Mayfields $10 and and two Organic Ginger Beer from The Organic Drink Co Byron Bay $5.

Spicy lamb with hummus, yoghurt, tabouli, flat bread from Dragon Fly $10 and a North Coast mojito by Northern Rivers' own Ink Gin $8.

$18 feed at Eat the Street, Lismore, consisting of a cocktail and main.
$18 feed at Eat the Street, Lismore, consisting of a cocktail and main. Alina Rylko

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  eat the street lismore photo gallery

GALLERY: Did we snap you at Lismore Eat the Street?

GALLERY: Did we snap you at Lismore Eat the Street?

Photos of stalls, festival goers and gourmet meals for under $20

The Northern Star is hiring two cadet reporters

The Northern Star is looking for a cadet journalist.

And we've received some fun applications.

Family friendly Sanur is a pace slower even in Bali

SUN, SURF AND SAND: The stunning beachfront at Sanur

"There's a fabulous beachfront path that runs for miles and miles”

WATCH: Teen cheerleaders finish top ten at Texas

Shakira Jeffreys, 13, Tarni, 14 and Heyley Rose, 16.

Northern Rivers dancers jet set to biggest comp in the world.

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Anzac Day ceremony at Long Tan now uncertain

Lismore's Reverend Graeme Davis OAM CSM, fought in the Battle of Long Tan in 1966 and said governments may argue about protocols but veterans have more important issues to consider.

An Anzac Day ceremony in Vietnam may not go ahead in 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

JUSTIN Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past couple of years.

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

WATCH: Teen cheerleaders finish top ten at Texas

Shakira Jeffreys, 13, Tarni, 14 and Heyley Rose, 16.

Northern Rivers dancers jet set to biggest comp in the world.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

SOLD at Auction...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!