GALLERY: Couple in their 50s charged over cannabis stash

A NORTHERN Rivers couple have been charged after police seized 1.4kg of dried cannabis and two large cannabis plants from a property near Alstonville yesterday.

About 1.20pm yesterday police from the Richmond Police District Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a residence on Lindendale Road, Lindendale.

Police have seized 1.4 kilograms of cannabis, two large cannabis plants and a cylinder for a .22 calibre revolver.

Two people at the property, a man aged 52 and a 51-year-old women, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

They were charged with deemed supply cannabis, take part in the cultivation of cannabis and possess cannabis. The man was also charged with possess of a firearm part.

Both were granted bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday 9 July 2018.