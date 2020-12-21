Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aged care residents enjoy performing in fun Christmas concert
News

GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Tom Gillespie
Kevin Farmer
and
21st Dec 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Christmas is already in the air at Salem Aged Care, with the South Toowoomba nursing home treated to popular carols by a choir of their fellow residents.

The seven-member choir, which was organised by Lutheran Services’ creative arts team, sang all the classic Christmas songs during the Friday concert to spread cheer ahead of the holidays, all while dressed in their finest festive attire.

Choir member Richard Webster said the concert wasn’t about singing perfectly, but rather sharing in the joys of music during Christmas.

“We’ve practised it so many times but we still get things wrong, but we enjoy it,” he said.

“We enjoy it and you get various tries at how we’re going to do various pieces.”

Creative programs facilitator Chloe Tully said music was a powerful and fun way of helping aged care residents maintain cognitive function.

“Music is such an important part of my job, particularly here being in aged care,” she said.

“Music is such a great therapeutic tool, it assists with memory and agitation.”

Originally published as GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

        Premium Content Funding for events in 2021: $120K announced from council

        News COUNCILLORS approved sponsorship for eight events to happen next financial year.

        When land will be released in next stage of subdivision

        Premium Content When land will be released in next stage of subdivision 

        Property NEW residential lots are being made available in the next stage of an established...

        Street near SCU unusable after landslip during storm

        Premium Content Street near SCU unusable after landslip during storm

        News It took one of the street’s residents an hour to get home

        5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        Premium Content 5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        News THE Prime Minister visited the Northern Rivers this week but had transport ‘issues’...