BEST DRESSED: Ladies fashions on the field winner Donna Dalton with runner up Julie Smith at the Pink Silks Race Day. Sam Flanagan

A HUGE crowd was in attendance for the 13th annual Pink Silks Race Day at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Sunday.

With seven quality races on course and punters having a blast in the bars, in the members lounge and on the grass, it made for a great day out.

Here's some photos from the event: