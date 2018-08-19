GALLERY: Burnt out fire truck

AN RFS fire truck was overcome by flames yesterday as a fast moving grass fire roared through the Tabulam area.

Its tyres were melted and much of the exterior was blackened in the intense heat.

The truck will be towed down to Sydney for inspection, and is likely to be written off.

"There is a fair bit of damage, it's probably repairable, but when you started adding the costs up, it's going to be expensive," RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said.

