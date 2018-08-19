Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GALLERY: Burnt out fire truck

Hamish Broome
by
19th Aug 2018 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN RFS fire truck was overcome by flames yesterday as a fast moving grass fire roared through the Tabulam area.

Its tyres were melted and much of the exterior was blackened in the intense heat.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The truck will be towed down to Sydney for inspection, and is likely to be written off.

"There is a fair bit of damage, it's probably repairable, but when you started adding the costs up, it's going to be expensive," RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said.

READ MORE: "Someone could have been injured or killed"

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FIREFRONT: Strengthening winds threaten flare ups

    FIREFRONT: Strengthening winds threaten flare ups

    Environment More than 60 firefighters are working on establishing control lines to prevent the region’s largest fire from expanding.

    "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    premium_icon "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    Crime An RFS crew sheltered in their truck as the grass fire overcame them

    'Terrible situation': Man hospitalised after boat overturned

    'Terrible situation': Man hospitalised after boat overturned

    Breaking Three lives on the line after boat overturned during the night

    Local Partners