Brothers3 performing at Ballina Country Music Fest
GALLERY: Brothers3 charm country fans at Ballina festival

Amber Gibson
4th Nov 2018 3:10 PM
BALLINA Country Music Fest 2018 brought three days of live music to locals over the weekend.

For their seventh year in a row the event featured acts across six stages and four different venues, drawing more than 4000 fans.

The festival was not only popular among locals but people from all over Australia. Robyn Stacey was one supporter who travelled from Broome in Western Australia.

This year was her third year attending.

"I love Ballina and all the artists that headline, especially Brothers3," Ms Stacey said.

Brothers3 have been performing at the festival since the beginning.

In 2014, Brothers3 won third place on the sixth season of X-factor but still managed to fly back to perform at the festival that year.

 

The opening concert on Friday night was a sell out show with performers Daniel Thompson and Stuie French winning locals with their "Walk the Line" Johnny Cash tribute show.

Well known country musician, Adam Brand played as part of his 20th anniversary tour and Blake O'Connor and Elyssa Faith were among young emerging artists impressing festival goers.

Local Lismore musician Brendan Smoother was a favourite.

Festival Coordinator Carol Stacey said the country music festival was a great way to bring the local community together and showcase the area.

"The event brings country music to the coast," Carol said.

"All Ballina motels are booked out."

Ms Stacey said the sponsors for the event had helped keep the festival kicking.

Cherry Street Sports Ballina, Ballina Shire Council, NSW Government and True Sound Production were the major sponsors for the event, with all participating venues chipping in.

"We are hoping to get more venues on board and another major sponsor for next year."

Ballina mayor David Wright is a huge supporter of the event.

"It's great for the town, bringing in quality acts and lovely people from all over."

    Local Partners