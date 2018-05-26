GALLERY: Beef Week gets messy with pie-eating challenge

A competitor gets stuck into his pie during the second adult round of Kingy's pie eating competition at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26.

Liana Turner

PUNTERS have enjoyed a real taste of the beef industry during the Kingy's pie-eating competition at Casino Beef Week.

There were the strategic fasters, the ones who forgot to breath and the pie face-planters as some tough competition went on show at Kingy's Pie Cart this morning.

Kingy's owner Jason Stewart said in its third year, the competition helped to add some hands-on fun to Casino Beef Week.

"Kingy's Pie Cart's been here for 64 years and it's a chance to give something back," Mr Stewart said.

He said the plain beef pies were free for contestants and were a perfect way to help showcase the local meat industry.

"It's all about the beef industry," he said.

For Casino man Mark Clayden, pie-eating competitions are nothing new.

Mr Clayden said he was thrilled to claim the best time of the day, bettering his time from last year by 10 seconds.

He secured his win by devouring his family-sized pie in one minute and 21 seconds.

He said the best tactic was to "just shove it in".

Afterwards, Mr Clayden - who skipped breakfast to prepare for the competition - said he was feeling great.

"I could eat another one," he said.

Kingy's pie-eating competition at Casino Beef Week: The juniors get stuck into their pies during the three-minute Kingy's pie-eating competition at Casino Beef Week. Video: Liana Turner

In the junior competition - a timed event in which youngsters eat as many pies as they can - 13-year-old Casino girl Rachel Anderson claimed first place, followed by her brother, Bradley, and Nambucca Heads boy Seth Markie, 8.

Rachel said she only entered the competition for a chance to beat her brother, something she was thrilled to achieve.

Their mum, Sonia Anderson, said she was "very proud" of their efforts.