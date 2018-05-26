Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A competitor gets stuck into his pie during the second adult round of Kingy's pie eating competition at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26.
A competitor gets stuck into his pie during the second adult round of Kingy's pie eating competition at Casino Beef Week on Saturday, May 26. Liana Turner
News

GALLERY: Beef Week gets messy with pie-eating challenge

Liana Turner
by
26th May 2018 1:17 PM

PUNTERS have enjoyed a real taste of the beef industry during the Kingy's pie-eating competition at Casino Beef Week.

There were the strategic fasters, the ones who forgot to breath and the pie face-planters as some tough competition went on show at Kingy's Pie Cart this morning.

Kingy's owner Jason Stewart said in its third year, the competition helped to add some hands-on fun to Casino Beef Week.

"Kingy's Pie Cart's been here for 64 years and it's a chance to give something back," Mr Stewart said.

He said the plain beef pies were free for contestants and were a perfect way to help showcase the local meat industry.

"It's all about the beef industry," he said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Casino man Mark Clayden, pie-eating competitions are nothing new.

Mr Clayden said he was thrilled to claim the best time of the day, bettering his time from last year by 10 seconds.

He secured his win by devouring his family-sized pie in one minute and 21 seconds.

He said the best tactic was to "just shove it in".

Afterwards, Mr Clayden - who skipped breakfast to prepare for the competition - said he was feeling great.

"I could eat another one," he said.

In the junior competition - a timed event in which youngsters eat as many pies as they can - 13-year-old Casino girl Rachel Anderson claimed first place, followed by her brother, Bradley, and Nambucca Heads boy Seth Markie, 8.

Rachel said she only entered the competition for a chance to beat her brother, something she was thrilled to achieve.

Their mum, Sonia Anderson, said she was "very proud" of their efforts.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jazz and gospel show will take you to heaven

    Jazz and gospel show will take you to heaven

    Whats On MUSICIAN Harry James Angus brings his new album, Struggle with Glory, to the Northern Rivers.

    HMS Pinafore is sailing and the drama is real

    HMS Pinafore is sailing and the drama is real

    Whats On Ballina Players' latest production is a sailor's drama

    Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    premium_icon Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    Business It is still a beloved landmark for many

    AUCTION: Private retreat in the middle of suburbia

    AUCTION: Private retreat in the middle of suburbia

    Property A charming urban retreat is set to go to auction

    Local Partners