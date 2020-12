Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT TAKES a pretty big event to get the prime minister to come along, but for the biggest road infrastructure project in the country, he came to New Italy to take a look.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian and other dignitaries to officially open the Pacific Highway upgrade.